Letter: Keep Mary Jones as Owasco town justice

My wife and I have been Owasco residents for 40 years. We raised our four boys in our home and now our grandchildren spend time there as well.

With the upcoming town justice election, we need to vote based on what is best for our community and that means re-electing Mary Jones. Mary is the only candidate that already has the experience in the position!

Owasco voters we will only have one judge after this election and with the changing times and crime on the rise it is for our safety and the safety of all residents in our community to have a qualified judge.

Mary is now retired from over 30 years in the legal field and is committed to continuing her role as our town justice.

This race cannot be political, it must come down to common sense.

I am and have always been a registered Democrat. However, for this election that means nothing.

Mary has proven to be an asset to our community by her commitment to serve as justice for the last 12 years. The safety of our residents will be in the best hands with Mary as our judge.

This November my family will be voting to re-elect Mary Jones and I encourage you, no matter what party you are registered for, to do the same.

James Festa

Owasco

