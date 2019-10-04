On Nov. 5, the citizens of Auburn will be heading to the polls to vote for their mayor. As I see it, the only clear choice is to re-elect Mayor Mike Quill! Mike and his councilors have worked diligently to revitalize the city of Auburn! Look around the city and you will notice they are succeeding. Our downtown has been reborn with new buildings and new businesses thanks to their hard work. Mike has always put the best interests of the people of Auburn first while in office and will continue to do so when re-elected. Our families go back a long way, and it is reassuring to know that my rights as a citizen of Auburn will be protected with Mike Quill as mayor, just as he has protected us with his military service and as a former firefighter! Let’s keep Auburn thriving by re-electing Mayor Mike Quill!
Liz Trufant
