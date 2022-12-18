Letter: Keep military weapons off of our streets

The Dec. 13 letter about guns fueling citizens who are filled with hate and racism towards their fellow man. Very well thought and written, kudos to the writer.

I served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1973-76, and during boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, our platoon was the first in our series to start using the M-16 rifle vs. the old M-14 that was over 12 pounds loaded with ammo. This was a very potent rifle but heavy when marching distances.

The reason I write this article is to inform everybody that the AR-15 (assault rifle) is nothing more than a clone of the M-16 rifle, except the AR-15 fires semi-automatic and the M-16 fires both semi/automatic rounds using the NATO round of 5.56mm. This weapon is made for one thing, and one thing only and that is to eliminate/dispose of enemies with little difficulties. The AR-15 is lightweight with serious firepower. This is not a hunting rifle, and in my opinion after firing this weapon for some eight years, I find it strange that this weapon is sold on the streets to anybody; it should be labeled for "military use only"!

In September 1973 while at 2nd Marine Division, we were converted to engineers/infantry. I also served from 1979-84 with the 42nd Rainbow Division in NYARNG with the 1/71st Infantry.

I am a skilled rifle marksman, and although I was trained in "many other" areas during boot camp, I am an advocate against the use of military style weapons by "unqualified gang members, militias or criminals" in our society to include the so-called militias around the country, who advocate they are supporting our constitution but in truth, many of them are supporting hate groups and many hate groups are also armed with AR-15s and other military style weapons. This must all stop, disarm the hate groups, militias and former criminals affiliated with gangs in America.

America will be a safer place after the groups mentioned above are "disarmed" to include eliminating hate speech in our society, as all this does is to inflame violence towards our citizens. The gangs in America have also wreaked havoc on our society and in our cities i.e. NYC, Detroit, Chicago, Compton, California, and parts of Texas and New Jersey. This must stop now before more citizens are seriously injured! Also, ban the sale of automatic weapons and all military-style weapons, as they are not needed on our streets.

Andres Villamarzo

Auburn