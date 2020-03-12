Letter: Keep Murphy on Aurora board

I am writing on behalf of Janet Murphy in support of her candidacy for village trustee in Aurora. Janet has almost 15 years of experience on various boards in the village including two years as deputy mayor while serving on the village board. She has exhibited a completely open mind along with her wide array of experience as she deliberates the complex issues facing Aurora.
Her knowledge of the water issues makes her a valuable asset to the process of determining the future of water for the village. She has also shown great leadership in her communications with Wells College and the Inns of Aurora.
These traits are invaluable to the residents of Aurora not only for present but future concerns of the village. Aurora would continue to be well served by re-electing Janet to the village board on March 18.
Jim Orman
Aurora
Jim Orman is the Cayuga County treasurer.