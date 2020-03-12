Letter: Keep Murphy on Aurora board

I am writing on behalf of Janet Murphy in support of her candidacy for village trustee in Aurora. Janet has almost 15 years of experience on various boards in the village including two years as deputy mayor while serving on the village board. She has exhibited a completely open mind along with her wide array of experience as she deliberates the complex issues facing Aurora.

Her knowledge of the water issues makes her a valuable asset to the process of determining the future of water for the village. She has also shown great leadership in her communications with Wells College and the Inns of Aurora.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These traits are invaluable to the residents of Aurora not only for present but future concerns of the village. Aurora would continue to be well served by re-electing Janet to the village board on March 18.

Jim Orman

Aurora

Jim Orman is the Cayuga County treasurer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0