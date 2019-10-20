{{featured_button_text}}

For the past decade Auburn has benefited under the leadership of Mayor Michael D. Quill and the city council. The most visible accomplishment is the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that has transformed our downtown blueprint. There are new businesses and old buildings being remodeled or repurposed.

Mayor Quill has shown great concern for the Owasco Lake Watershed and worked for public safety improvements. Mayor Quill has led the city in a productive manner minus the drama of the national scene.

Please vote (there are multiple early voting dates to do so) and support Mayor Quill and the Auburn we call home.

Susan P. Thurston

Auburn

