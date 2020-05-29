Letter: Keep Sheppard on Auburn school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing to endorse Joe Sheppard for the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. The Auburn school district, like all across the nation, are facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 that go above and beyond the yearly challenges inherent in securing a strong educational experience for our students. This situation calls for strong leadership from those who understand the needs of students and educators who can advocate for our community. Joe Sheppard has the foresight, life experience and love of community that will move the district forward.

Born and raised in Auburn, Joe has demonstrated his commitment to local endeavors as an active and engaged parent and community member since returning home 5 1/2 years ago. Joe is someone who steps up when needed and has helped coach his son's Little League baseball team and served as the Cub master for Scout Pack 11. He served the larger community through the Auburn Players Community Theater (board member at large, as well as president for three terms), the Cayuga County Arts Council (board member at large), the Harriet Tubman Boosters (vice president), and the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County (board member at large).