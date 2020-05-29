Letter: Keep Sheppard on Auburn school board

I am writing to endorse Joe Sheppard for the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. The Auburn school district, like all across the nation, are facing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 that go above and beyond the yearly challenges inherent in securing a strong educational experience for our students. This situation calls for strong leadership from those who understand the needs of students and educators who can advocate for our community. Joe Sheppard has the foresight, life experience and love of community that will move the district forward.
Born and raised in Auburn, Joe has demonstrated his commitment to local endeavors as an active and engaged parent and community member since returning home 5 1/2 years ago. Joe is someone who steps up when needed and has helped coach his son's Little League baseball team and served as the Cub master for Scout Pack 11. He served the larger community through the Auburn Players Community Theater (board member at large, as well as president for three terms), the Cayuga County Arts Council (board member at large), the Harriet Tubman Boosters (vice president), and the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County (board member at large).
Most importantly, for three years, Joe has served the Auburn Enlarged City School District as a board of education member and vice president. Joe served on the facilities committee, curriculum and instruction committee, scholarship committee, and chaired the long-range planning committee. He was the board link for Herman Avenue Elementary (two years) and then Auburn High (one year), and the board liaison to the CNY School Boards Association. Joe’s education beginning with his BFA in echnical theater, MPA in state and local government, and BS in K-12 technology education give him a broad lens through which to view the realities of school district needs.
As a former AECSD board member myself, I know the time and energy commitment that this service requires and have confidence that Joe can provide the type of leadership needed during these critically important times. Joe Sheppard is committed to each child developing their own path forward and I strongly urge you to keep him on the school board to serve your children.
Diane Long
Auburn
