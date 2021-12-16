Letter: Keep tax dollars out of abortion issue

If you want an abortion, be my guest.
If you are anti-abortion, be my guest.
You have a choice.
Be responsible for your own actions and so will I.
Taxpayers' money should not have to support our choices.
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
