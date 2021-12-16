 Skip to main content
Letter: Keep tax dollars out of abortion issue

If you want an abortion, be my guest.

If you are anti-abortion, be my guest.

You have a choice.

Be responsible for your own actions and so will I.

Taxpayers' money should not have to support our choices.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

