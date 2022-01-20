Letter: Keep voting in the hands of the people

Your publishing of M. Jackie Calmes (Los Angeles Times) opinion in your segment of “MY VIEW” entitled, “Filibuster’s awful history has only gotten worse”.

The opinion, yet again, masks the real intent of this left-leaning newspaper to perpetuate the falsehoods around the combined, mis-labeled ‘Freedom to Vote Act’ and ‘Voting Rights Advancement Act’. The inflammatory rhetoric of its author, such as “Republicans … spreading the antidemocratic disease, which incidentally the bill was intended to address.” and “… red States have rushed to pass laws restricting access to voting” are both incorrect and obscures the real intent of the left-leaning press and political parties.

Such evidence was made clear by no other than President Biden in his recent, Thursday, interview with reporters following his meeting with Senate Democrats (thanks to a repost of the transcript by James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal):

"We missed this time. We missed this time. And the state legislative bodies continue to change the law not as to who can vote, but who gets to count the vote — count the vote. Count the vote! It’s about election subversion, not just whether or not people get to vote. Who counts the vote? That’s what this is about. That’s what makes this so different than anything else we’ve ever done."

So the real intent is to transfer “supervision" of the timeworn provenance of the States, Counties, and Municipalities into the hands of the bigger, all-knowing Federal government. This is yet again one small step for American socialism, which doesn’t happen in one lightning bolt of action, but rather than by a thousand little cuts to capitalism and representative democracy.

Timothy M. Taylor

Union Springs

