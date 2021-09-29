Letter: Keith Batman a proven public servant

I am writing to endorse Keith Batman for the Scipio, Ledyard, Springport Cayuga County Legislature seat. Although I am a Republican, I feel Keith is the best candidate for the job. I have known him for many years, having served on the Scipio Town Board when Keith was town supervisor for six years. I can attest to his character — he is honest and committed to working in and for our community. Even though we did not always see eye to eye, Keith was willing to sit down and listen to opposing viewpoints. He works hard to find the best solutions to concerns expressed to him. His focus is/will be on water quality, maintaining and improving our roads, and controlling taxes. Keith puts his heart into everything he does, and I am confident he will continue bringing a level of energy and enthusiasm to the job.