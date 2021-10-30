Letter: Kent committed to working for Auburn

I am writing to express my support for Ginny Kent, who is running for Auburn City Council.
Ginny knows that to be a good steward of our community we must consider the impact our decisions will have on the next generation. Her experience as a school board member, a trustee of Seymour Public Library, a committee member for the United Way and her tenure with the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce demonstrates the breadth of experience she will bring to Auburn City Council.
As Auburn's next city councilor, Ginny Kent is committed to working hard for its citizens and the community. Casting your vote for Ginny will ensure that Auburn's positive momentum keeps moving forward.
Aileen McNabb-Coleman
Sennett
Aileen McNabb-Coleman is chairperson of the Cayuga County Legislature.