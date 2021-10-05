Letter: Kent is a true servant leader for Auburn

It is with pleasure that I write a letter in support of Ginny Kent for the Auburn City Council. I have known Ginny for nearly 15 years since I moved to Auburn. Ginny at that time was working as the education coordinator for the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. She went out of her way to introduce “the new person on the block” to many other members in the community. It was obvious that Ginny loved her community, having lived here for many years and raised her family here. Her demeanor was always kind and caring. I saw her as one fulfilling the role of “servant leader.”

In Ginny’s role as a grant coordinator, she helped train me and other members of the Auburn Chamber Orchestra to write for needed grants. Ginny is knowledgeable and direct in her teaching while always assuring that information is understandable. No questions were left unanswered.

Ginny always gave me a great feel for the Auburn community, whether in her role as a member of the Auburn school board or the Seymour Public Library. Auburn looks amazing each summer through Ginny’s work as co-founder of the Auburn Beautification Committee.