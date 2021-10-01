Letter: Kent is devoted to making Auburn better

I am an Auburn native and my husband spent most of his childhood here. We left Auburn to follow his career, returning after his retirement to be close to family and friends in the area. We were pleased when we returned after an absence of nearly 30 years to find how much Auburn had changed for the better. That evolution has continued under the current city government and I know that Ginny, if elected, will make a tremendous contribution to Auburn’s development.

Ginny is my cousin so I have known her all of my life. Others have commented in letters to The Citizen on her depth and breadth of experience and on how much she has given to the community. I would like to add that Ginny’s character is, I think, ideal for a leader and a public servant. Ginny is bright, generous, funny and sensible — characteristics which will contribute to the smooth and productive functioning of the Auburn City Council. She is devoted to the city of Auburn, and will support measures that will make this a healthier and more prosperous community.