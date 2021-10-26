Letter: Kent truly cares about Auburn's future

Ginny Kent loves Auburn.

I know this to be true because I have been friends with Ginny since grammar school at St. Alphonsus. Like a vintage report card, her boxes were checked "Yes" for: Plays Fair, Is Eager And Attentive, Works Well With A Group, Shares Ideas And Is Always Prepared. That girl back then, is the unchanged woman today.

After decades away from Auburn and now with my children grown, I have happily returned to my hometown. A new and exciting Auburn. An Auburn being reborn because of concerned and dedicated citizens like Ginny Kent.

Ginny is a lifelong Auburn resident, a homeowner and parent. With Ginny’s community work, Auburnians have seen the emergence of a model leader. Ginny served as vice president of the Auburn School Board from 2004 through 2010. She is currently an elected trustee of our beloved Seymour Library. Working diligently with the United Way, Ginny served on the Funds Distribution Committee. And have you noticed how pretty the downtown streets of Auburn have become? That didn’t happen overnight. Ginny was a founding member of The Auburn Beautification Commission. Our corners now burst in seasonal color with the blooming planters and cascading greenery. You can’t miss those hanging baskets and oh, those black eyed Susans!

Ginny has served on the Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants Panel, the Auburn Industrial Development Authority and the city of Auburn Comprehensive Planning Committee. Her platform emphasizes: economic growth, safe neighborhoods, safe drinking water, rebuilding the city’s infrastructure and increasing job opportunities.

To quote Ginny: "We may not be able to predict the future, but we can plan for it. Decisions made by our city leaders today will impact our future. I ask for your vote so I may serve the people of Auburn with my economic experience in City Hall."

Like you and me and Ginny, Auburn is our home. A home that will always need TLC. On Nov. 2, when you vote, check the box for the woman who really cares: Ginny Kent!

Cate Didion

Auburn

