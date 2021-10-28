Letter: Kent will work to see Auburn thrive

Ginny Kent will lead us with both head and heart. As the daughter of Auburn business owners, she chose to stay in Auburn following her college years where she and her husband raised two children. Her head and heart, her whole spirit, are here in Auburn. We are fortunate that she is a candidate for city of Auburn councilor.

She will bring heady leadership skills developed over decades of service to Auburn in roles such as school board member and member of the Auburn Industrial Development Authority. Her career in positions throughout Auburn spans decades in which she developed very timely skills in planning, grant writing and fiduciary oversight. She is the right woman, the right leader, at the right time to collaboratively guide Auburn to post-COVID stability. Her experience assures us that as our Auburn City Councilor she will guarantee all citizens, all taxpayers, responsible follow through and honest transparency as she drives the growth we need now.

Ginny’s heart has contributed to successes with the United Way, the education of young children (she was the former Director of the Zion Child Care Center) and even the visual beauty of our city. She is the co-founder of the Auburn Beautification Commission! As a mother she knows what it means to raise a family in Auburn; she understands what our young people, the students from our preschools all the way up to Cayuga Community College, are feeling and need in these uncertain times.

Ginny will not be satisfied with a “just getting by” attitude for Auburn. We can count on her to work to see Auburn thrive.

Heidi Nightengale

Auburn

Heidi Nightengale represents Cayuga County Legislature District 10

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0