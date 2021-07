To the good Samaritan who stopped to help me get up when I recently fell, I want to say thank you for your help.

Thankfully, by the grace of God, I was not seriously injured.

It is persons like you that gives one hope for a better world, unlike Cuomo and others who go in the opposite direction, or those in New York City, as well.

Again, I say thank you.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

