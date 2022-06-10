Letter: Knee-jerk laws no answer to violence

History repeats itself in Albany:

Violence permeates our society in many forms and crimes against children invoke a visceral response in all of us. There are people in our society that have no morale character and will harm others without remorse. Whatever side of the gun issue you are on is up to you, but all of us should take a look at what politicians in Albany call "common sense gun control."

In recent legislation passed while emotions are sky high, there is one portion of new laws that should be of concern to all New Yorkers in regards to the waste in Albany. Micro-stamping is once again being considered as a feasible method of crime control. This system, formerly known as Cobis, which is ballistic fingerprinting, was tried for 10 years in New York state and resulted in zero convictions. While implemented it cost taxpayers $44 million dollars and so now we are considering using it again? A handful of states also tried similar technology and they scrapped it as well.

Experts state the firing pin on a firearm can easily be modified or changed circumventing the microstamping as criminals can be very inventive. I believe I saw somewhere that criminals are called as such because they do not abide by laws?

Politicians in Albany should be targeting the root cause of violence and discover why people are so willing to harm others on a mass scale. What has changed the behaviors of some people in our society so that they have so little value for life? Doing so would require more effort and perhaps be uncomfortable for many, and even being beyond their capabilities to do so. The root cause is people and creating new legislation/laws is just another example of the ineptitude so prevalent in Albany. The approach of locking the barn door after the horse is stolen doesn't work.

Common sense would dictate that coddling criminals via bail reform and passing out appearance tickets for crimes without bail is similar to giving away candy at Halloween.

A friend recently told me "Common sense isn't common anymore." He is right, but Forrest Gump said it best: "Stupid is as stupid does."

Tom Adessa

Auburn

