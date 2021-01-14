Letter: Kudos for bringing internet to Locke

There is a lot to complain about, and I do my share of complaining but every once in a while there is something to acknowledge & celebrate, so we should when the occasion arises.

Such is the case of the arrival of fiber optic broadband in Locke. New Visions is currently making the final connections here and the dramatically improved performance is welcome. Now, even little Locke, that rural town at the very end of Cayuga County finally has good internet service. Now, the back roads in Locke are just as connected to the world as is downtown Auburn, only with less traffic.

So, hallelujah, and let’s give Governor Cuomo the credit he’s due for his vision and effort to get the program organized and funded, to New Vision and its contractors for all their hard work and persistence through the pandemic. Thank you all!

Richard Glenister

Locke

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0