I am writing to say thank you for showing your support by voting for me to serve another term as your County Clerk. I am excited to continue to bring improvements and important initiatives in the four offices that I oversee. I want to take this opportunity to brag about my entire staff. They do a superb job of helping people and treating them with kindness and respect. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!
Thank you to each and every candidate who ran for office in this last election. It is not easy to throw your hat in the ring, knock on the doors of strangers, ask for money and support, appear in public forums, devote every bit of time you have to win, and take time away from your family. I am sure you have a new found respect for anyone who has ever run for public office!
Regardless if you won your race or not, you tried your best. You met lots of new people, and you learned an incredible amount of information about the process of running for public office. I hope you all stay involved and continue to make a difference in our community, and I hope your run inspires others to consider running for public office in the future.
Thank you again for your support, and I want to remind you that my office door is always open to you!
Sue Dwyer
Auburn
Sue Dwyer is the Cayuga County clerk.