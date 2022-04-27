Letter: Lack of civility over masks is sad

This past Saturday, while visiting Auburn on a family matter, we stopped for a late lunch at Parker's Grill. What should have been a pleasant experience after a difficult day started out badly. Upon entering, our group of five people with three senior citizen members were confronted by an exiting patron. His outburst was in regard to our wearing masks. He too was a senior accompanied by what appeared to be a more rational gentleman who tried to calm him to little avail. This individual was either intoxicated or harbored some deep-seeded and unresolved issue, we speculate.

To my point. I am always taken aback by people's intolerance and their accompanying demonstration of rage whether it be aboard an airline or walking into a restaurant, for others choosing to wear a mask. Many of us have lost our sense of civility and kindness to others. Before we act, do we not engage our intellect and consider circumstances that may have caused some other one to "wear a mask"? In this case our party had a younger individual with an immune compromised condition and a senior who had been taking extended precaution as her assisted living community had a breakout of the latest COVID variant.

My first reaction of this individual was primal, but upon reflection, I feel a genuine sadness for his immature behavior. It is just another example of what has beset this country at the highest and lowest levels.

Joseph Lorenzo

Webster

