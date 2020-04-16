Letter: Lack of testing is a huge problem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been a physician assistant for 39 years and feel the need to point what should be obvious to our leaders making policy and supposedly working for their constituents in this health care crisis. The lack of testing for COVID-19 is a gaping hole in our effort to control not only the spread of the illness, but the fear and anxiety that we are all experiencing at this time.

I am currently employed locally and with a staff of four providers and a nursing department. We are all awaiting the expected flood of cases that will surely come. I and my fellow workers, along with our patients, would benefit tremendously from some preliminary testing, even though we are not experiencing symptoms (yet). If we knew who in our department were susceptible or immune to the virus ahead of time, we could utilize our staff more efficiently and reduce not only illness within our own limited ranks, but reduce exposure to patients and other staff members. The fact that we don't have the ability to test widely within the population is a major flaw in the overall response to the epidemic. People that are sick aren't being tested until they are hospitalized.