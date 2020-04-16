Letter: Lack of testing is a huge problem

I have been a physician assistant for 39 years and feel the need to point what should be obvious to our leaders making policy and supposedly working for their constituents in this health care crisis. The lack of testing for COVID-19 is a gaping hole in our effort to control not only the spread of the illness, but the fear and anxiety that we are all experiencing at this time.
I am currently employed locally and with a staff of four providers and a nursing department. We are all awaiting the expected flood of cases that will surely come. I and my fellow workers, along with our patients, would benefit tremendously from some preliminary testing, even though we are not experiencing symptoms (yet). If we knew who in our department were susceptible or immune to the virus ahead of time, we could utilize our staff more efficiently and reduce not only illness within our own limited ranks, but reduce exposure to patients and other staff members. The fact that we don't have the ability to test widely within the population is a major flaw in the overall response to the epidemic. People that are sick aren't being tested until they are hospitalized.
If we could set up drive-through testing stations in the community for everybody, I'm sure we would find a percentage of the local population that is immune. This would decrease everybody's stress level and these people would be able to perhaps go to work, which would help the economy. They could also be volunteers in the public health care needs for our community if they so desired. Our fearless leader in Washington brags that there are “a million tests” like it is some great achievement. The fact is that there are over 320 million U.S. citizens and they all need to be tested. How will we know exactly the number of people infected, perhaps without symptoms, and how many are immune if there is no testing?
One of the nurses on our staff describes having coronavirus-like symptoms in mid-February with fever, shortness of breath, weakness and sore throat. Why can't she be tested now? It's very likely she is immune to the virus. If we know who is and isn't sick or immune, it would be a huge benefit to the community.
Gerald Ortego
Seneca Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!