Thank you for recognizing the effect climate change is having on upstate New York (Our view: Be wary of Lake Ontario lawsuit, Oct. 13). Rep. John Katko has also acknowledged that climate change is contributing to the Lake Ontario flooding.
Although dealing with climate change is a daunting task, solutions are available that protect our economy. Experts agree that the best next step toward dealing with climate change is a revenue neutral carbon dividend program. There is a bill in congress that Rep. Katko could sponsor called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) that has 65 co-sponsors including bipartisan support. Mr. Katko has said he is interested in a carbon tax if it meets certain qualifications.
A carbon fee that is low and gradually rising would be a clear signal to Wall Street and fossil fuel companies to transition away from using energy sources that are implicated in the increasing frequency of extreme weather. Adjustments are included in the bill so foreign businesses don’t get an advantage over American firms.
Rep. Katko faces a tough reelection battle next year. It is time for him to make a bold move on an issue where the science is settled. Please let Rep. Katko know you want him to co-sponsor HR 763 now. Without constituents demanding action, little is likely to change.
Sunny Aslam
Jamesville