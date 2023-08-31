After following all the various scenarios, reading The Citizen article and letting it all sink in regarding the sale of Lakeview Golf & Country Club, here are some thoughts. As a lifelong Owasco resident and a neighbor of Auburn / Lakeview G&CC, it woes me to see the demise of this over 100 year Owasco landmark and the purging of many fond memories for many Owasco natives, past club members and many visiting patrons alike! Evolution is inevitable and like other chapters in life, we all stop “trick or treating” at some point & we move on. …We’ll miss it & it will be disheartening to see it go just like when Deauville, The Old Pavilion, the Amusement Park & their fond memories eventually also vanished. …Que sera, sera!

Even though the sale itself is nothing unusual, some circumstances surrounding this particular sale warrants a few pertinent questions:

Shouldn’t there have been a town referendum (rather than just a zoom board meeting) on such an important town decision regarding Owasco tax $?

Where will the tax $ come from once the property is taken off the tax rolls?

What is the overall plan & cost for restructuring & then maintaining & securing the property?

Is the $900,000 grant actually guaranteed yet? What if the grant falls through?

Is there any other financial (or other) risks for Owasco taxpayers to consider?

Obviously nature development seems more plausible for the current watershed infrastructure rather than any commercial, industrial or housing development being more detrimental to the watershed.

On another note, it has been suggested there should or could be a public consensus as to how to best utilize the property available to the Town. A few possible options worthy of discussion:

Maintain 9 holes as a public course (Owasco CC is private) generating town income, especially with the hotel discussion back in the news. This could be an enhancement to a tourism plan.

If the option is available, perhaps retrofit the tennis court to pickle ball & maybe bocce etc. similar to the current playground facility as a recreational expansion for the town & tourism.

Also perhaps retrofit the old pool area to a nature or fish pond area, or something similar to go along with the nature theme already being proposed.

Maybe inquire for any other practical suggestions that coincide with the overall vision while at the same time benefiting the town’s residents, visitors & tourist.

Of course these are just “off the cuff” thoughts & ideas for discussion & consideration, but townsfolk curiosity deserves more cost, plans & vision details?

Any consideration or explanation is appreciated.

Brad Doan

Auburn