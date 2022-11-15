Letter: Languages letter misses the point

I was sorry to see the letter to the editor you published the other day suggesting that TV stations should offer shows in Tagalog and other of the world’s languages since it was offering shows in Spanish.

The last time I heard such words were from people who called all day, consecutively, one at a time, to my newspaper, the Madera (California) Tribune. In was in 1978 when I was the editor and we had begun offering a page in Spanish. After all, the community’s Spanish-speaking population was so large.

The calls were organized by the Ku Klux Klan, it turned out — the state Grand Dragon happened to live in Madera. I don’t know what the Klan and your letter-writer have against business. Any commercial enterprise with a large Tagalog audience would be foolish not to offer its services in Tagalog along with English.

David Connelly

Auburn