 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Languages letter misses the point

  • 0

I was sorry to see the letter to the editor you published the other day suggesting that TV stations should offer shows in Tagalog and other of the world’s languages since it was offering shows in Spanish.

The last time I heard such words were from people who called all day, consecutively, one at a time, to my newspaper, the Madera (California) Tribune. In was in 1978 when I was the editor and we had begun offering a page in Spanish. After all, the community’s Spanish-speaking population was so large.

The calls were organized by the Ku Klux Klan, it turned out — the state Grand Dragon happened to live in Madera. I don’t know what the Klan and your letter-writer have against business. Any commercial enterprise with a large Tagalog audience would be foolish not to offer its services in Tagalog along with English.

David Connelly

People are also reading…

Auburn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News