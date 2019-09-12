I would like to announce that I have chosen to run for Sennett town supervisor. I am prompted to do this after becoming alarmed with the operation and direction of the town under the current supervisor. During the campaign, I will share these concerns with you.
After 15 years in various roles in the town, including a term as town supervisor, deputy town clerk, historian and former water bill clerk, I have a thorough understanding of all the operations in our town.
I pledge that I will be accessible to all town residents, maintaining a presence at the town hall and in the community. As in the past, I will enter the job with no personal agenda nor seeking financial gain from the position.
I look forward to working with and for you in the future!
Tom Gray
Sennett