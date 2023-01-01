Letter: Lawmakers must act against Trump

In reading many of the posts on Twitter and YouTube showing Donald Trump making his speeches, this man is once again making vile threats, denials and a bunch of falsehoods.

In listening to his commentaries I can honestly say that this man is a "deranged" pathological liar, hell bent on vendettas. Congress/Senate must act swiftly and invoke the Fourteenth Amendment to make sure Donald Trump cannot run for office again, and this must be done now before the GOP takes over congress.