Letter: Lawmakers must fix NY's Child Victims Act

The Adult Survivors Act that is before the state Legislature will bring more harm than good to adult survivors of sexual assault.

While the Child Victims Act has helped thousands file a civil claim in court against their abuser or institution involved, also it has thousands of victims disillusioned with the process.

We have found that, if an abuser is not wealthy and your case does not involve a rich abuser or institution, no lawyer will take your case to court .

I personally have heard from many victims how frustrating it is to think you had a shot at justice then calling multiple lawyers to be rejected.

Few CVA cases filed have been settled or gone to a jury after almost two years.

In fact 96% of cases filed from NYS court records involve a wealthy abuser or rich institution like the Boy Scouts or religious organization. In real life, 9 % of abuse that occurs involves no wealthy abuser or institution. There have been zero rural or inner city non-institution cases filed so far despite 90% of abuse taking place in these locations.