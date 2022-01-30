Letter: Leadership lacking in schools, country

If you had told me five years ago what our country would look like today, I would have said you are crazy. How could we deteriorate this quickly! I listened to our president this week who not only is completely incompetent, but those around him are no better! The moment Mr. Biden took office he destroyed all that was put in place for him that could have kept our country on a winning track, but he destroyed it all.

This great country has become fragile, weak and sick without leadership. We have all sorts of crimes in our streets, record murders, record inflation, food and gas prices out of sight, open border crisis, schools that refuse to let the children come to school and learn, police who are handcuffed from keeping felons off the streets and locked up, a virus that has still not been investigated properly and leadership that is letting our athletes attend games in probably one of our greatest enemies' country.

Just when I think it can't get possibly worse, I open up The Citizen and see a front-page article on a completely deviant (Bible definition) book placed in the school library with my tax dollars. Teenagers are curious and have young vulnerable minds, full of questions about their bodies, throw in peer pressure and it is natural to experiment. When I was young the worse you could do was get caught smoking or drinking. Now on top of this, they have an internet outlet that can be a blessing or a curse. I turn on the TV and the shows I watched two years ago have gone berserk! Showing scenes I do not want my grandchildren to be exposed to. I have even been sickened by "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy."

Parents that think as I do (and I know you are out there) cannot let this pass. You need to speak up and not be intimidated. This country is being left behind scholastically. We have already lost two years with this lockdown. We have set the bar so low in our schools that our young people are suffering academically. We need higher standards for mathematics, history (both good and bad), bring back cursive — it stimulates the brain! Keep going to those school board meetings and elect parents that have our best interest in their minds and hearts! For good people to keep silent is only fueling this fire. Enough is enough!

Suzanne Searing

Auburn

