Letter: Learn to appreciate the beauty of life

Each awakening morning life is the reward that breathes in us the greatest miracle possible. The precious divine touch that opens our eyes allowing us another opportunity to make the day unforgettable or to be able to gaze upon loved ones or even to go to work, is beyond our conception. If we took a moment to look up at the night sky to enjoy the plethora of beautiful star-lights or photograph an ocean view on a nice drive; we would all relate to the notion of wonder that only a higher power could have allocated such awesomeness!

The spread of COVID’s wrath has changed the life-styles of everyone! There are 7 billion + people alive world-wide and the common denominator is nature’s smile upon us with an indefatigable generous gift of life. With no denying this miracle, it is astonishing to witness the adverse proliferation of consistencies in social discourse, the unsurmountable presentation of a chaotic social climate, and above all, the distorted virtues of moral compassing saturated in the midst of a deadly looming virus.