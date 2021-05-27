Letter: Leave race out of Auburn school naming debate

I just read an interesting take on the name change of Auburn High School, where letter writer Laurel Ullyette blatantly states that "far too many Auburnians are unwilling to name the school for Tubman because she was Black." What an outrageous point of view. And it's the main platform behind those pushing for the name change.
Being in my 30s, I've seen my hometown transform in the past decade. I've had my mother sell my childhood home, the neighborhood I grew up in is now considered a bad part of town, and nothing from my childhood remains. And now I'm reading that I need to lose the name of my high school, and if I disagree then I'm racist. I can't believe anyone is so proudly ignorant to say that.
My strong nostalgia to hang on to something from my childhood, wanting my children to go to Auburn High, and my pride to my city has nothing to do with race. I'm also proud that we have the Tubman Home here, along with Seward, Case and the plethora of reasons that make Auburn historical. And to pigeonhole it to one woman, even though her impact on history was bigger than words can describe, is basically spitting in the face of other historical figures of Auburn.
The fact of the matter is, Auburn is so profoundly historical and offers so much history, it's absurd to push social and publicity stunts. And all the while, I've been paying attention to the articles and opinions of people regarding this issue on both sides, and not once has anyone mentioned the impact this will have financially. What sort of blow to the budget will it take to completely make over the whole school? Will our sports teams be affected or will they continue to only say Auburn on their jerseys, sporting the proud maroon color we've known and loved? New signage, updates to the websites/social media platforms, etc. It seems like people don't care about the money that gets thrown into it, as long as they can feel good about winning a social fight that shouldn't even exist in the first place.
I'm all for renaming the school, if it's done for the right reason. But this isn't it. This is a solution to an issue that was made up to push the idea to change the name of the school. And shame on everyone who perpetuates that faux cause.
Klaas van der Werff
Auburn