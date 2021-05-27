Letter: Leave race out of Auburn school naming debate

I just read an interesting take on the name change of Auburn High School, where letter writer Laurel Ullyette blatantly states that "far too many Auburnians are unwilling to name the school for Tubman because she was Black." What an outrageous point of view. And it's the main platform behind those pushing for the name change.

Being in my 30s, I've seen my hometown transform in the past decade. I've had my mother sell my childhood home, the neighborhood I grew up in is now considered a bad part of town, and nothing from my childhood remains. And now I'm reading that I need to lose the name of my high school, and if I disagree then I'm racist. I can't believe anyone is so proudly ignorant to say that.

My strong nostalgia to hang on to something from my childhood, wanting my children to go to Auburn High, and my pride to my city has nothing to do with race. I'm also proud that we have the Tubman Home here, along with Seward, Case and the plethora of reasons that make Auburn historical. And to pigeonhole it to one woman, even though her impact on history was bigger than words can describe, is basically spitting in the face of other historical figures of Auburn.