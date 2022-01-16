Letter: Leaving Auburn school board seat vacant a mistake

The Auburn board of education's decision at the Jan. 11 meeting not to fill the open board seat was, I feel, not in the best interest of the district or our students. The board's decision to not fill the open board seat makes me wonder if new ideas are are not respected by the board. Yes, they delayed the vote for several meetings to get more information; however, the information remained the same. The board could keep things the same by not filling the position, have an election (costing about $5,000 and take more time), take the next highest vote-getter that was elected by the community in May or conduct interviews and pick from a pool of applicants (also taking time). By taking the next highest vote-getter, it would provide the new board member with experience in board procedures and how the budget is formed and brought to the community. This would be a big learning curve for the individual; however, everyone who ran for this position was willing to make that sacrifice.