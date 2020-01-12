Endless insanity flows from the left which manifests through the news media (ABC, CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, etc.) and which is, by the way, essentially the left wing of the Democratic Party.
What follows is propaganda pushed on the American people and then the facts. Happy New Year.
The left says President Trump did not have authority to take out Qasem Soleimani who was responsible for hundreds of murders and was planning an attack on the US but he was stopped, due to the actions of America’s President Trump.
Under the War Powers Resolution in 1973, the president is required to notify Congress within 48 hours of any military action (not plans). Congress found out in less than 48 hours.
Do you suggest he consult them more? These are the impeachment hoax bureaucrats who still have not sent their sham “impeachment” articles over to the Senate and of which will most likely be dismissed. Another failed witch hunt.
They hate America and therefore hate America’s president.
And the Democrats are just wishing for trouble for America as they hope to see the president fail because they aim to get an upper hand to push Socialism with all its ills on this great country.
There will be no war following the wise movement of President Trump to take out the wicked Soleimani, for whom many Democrats are mourning(?).
President Trump announced harsh sanctions on Iran instead of escalating our two countries to war and ... the stock market is SOARING. Yes soaring. In addition, did you know that Obama funded the Iran strike through the billions of cash he slipped over there before leaving office?
Step off the lame stream media and get an education folks — remember Hitler.
The left says President Trump is a racist. Hasn’t it been the Democratic Party that has counted on the black vote each election cycle only to keep them in poverty, in single-parent homes and the abortion industry booming? Well, in Trump’s administration African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded. Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded. So how racist is that?
The more deranged the left becomes, the better it is for AMERICA.
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse