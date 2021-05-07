Letter: Legislators playing politics at its worst

Amazing or, more correctly, stupefying, how the same legislators day after day, year after year continue to stymie any progress in bringing our county into the third decade of the 21st century.

Using the same old excuses, "need to clarify," "need to study it more," after running off several county administrators, buying out contracts, preserving their mini niches of power. Their particular districts' constituents ought to query them on just what they've accomplished besides the continuing folly of they're incompetence.

My hats off to Ms. McNabb-Coleman, who has over the past year done everything to lead our legislators forward, and our county through this perilous period of pandemic and budgetary difficulties.

Truly befuddling how the "know nothing" MO of the national Republican Party has filtered it's way down to the local level.

Richard Signor

King Ferry

