The firing of the Cayuga County Administrator included in the top ten news stories of 2019 prompted me to read the prior reporting on June 5, 2019 to see which Legislators voted to fire without cause and pay the severance fee of $135,000 and which ones voted to not fire and not pay that penalty, plus an additional amount for a total $150,687. Only four Legislators voted against firing without cause and not paying: DeForest, Daly, Foley, and Batman, all Democrats. One Legislator was absent and all of the rest, including all eight Republican Legislators, voted to fire the administrator without stating any reason and to pay the full amount. The Citizen reported on July 23, 2019 that in 2017 the Legislature had paid the previous County Administrator $80,000 to vacate the same position. That the Legislature has fired our last two County Administrators makes me question if the problem was not those employees, but rather our legislators. Chair Whitman stated that he believed it was worth paying $135,000 because it allows Legislators to publicly explain their reasons for firing and paying. I look forward to further reporting in The Citizen, informing the taxpayers of what our legislators state as their justifications for their expensive actions.
Beverly Hammons
You have free articles remaining.
Genoa