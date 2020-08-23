Letter: Legislature should reject salary bump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to applaud Cayuga County Legislator Hans Pecher and The Citizen for their stance on the county legislative chairperson raise.

It is difficult to understand why most of the legislative body feels compensation is due, knowing that legislative chairperson would be responsible for the county operations and could possibly have to deal with unexpected issues.

Many times in the past there had been recommended compensation for county personnel that were asked to take on extra duties due to personnel shortages only to have them denied or decreased.

Why is it now many of the legislators that are in favor of this increase for the chairperson, are the same ones that voted against the recommended compensations in the past for others?

I understand with COVID-19 there has been extra time put in, but now is not the time for such a significant salary increase with the future of the county budget unknown.

I would ask my legislator, along with the legislative body and chairperson, not to move forward with this motion.

Joe Bennett

Auburn

