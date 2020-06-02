Letter: Lemondes is an impressive Assembly candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A surprising phone call from an unrecognized number led to a most interesting conversation. I received a call from John Lemondes, who explained that he is running for the New York state 126th Assembly District to replace retiring Assemblyman Gary Finch. Mr. Lemondes was very polite. My usual routine is to end these types of calls quickly; however, this time the call was much longer.

Mr. Lemondes introduced himself by indicating that he has been a farmer for the past five years and that he is also a retired Army colonel. This drew my attention since my husband is a retired Marine and my son is a Marine who is currently serving our country in the National Guard.

As a retired colonel, Mr. Lemondes has had many opportunities to manage large numbers of troops and budgets under his command. This ability seems to be a lost trait in New York’s capital. Mr. Lemondes also spoke about a desire to maintain the district office and staff as a way to continue the excellent constituent service we currently have.

Since Mr. Lemondes’ retirement from the Army he has been farming and as I understand, has 150 head of sheep at his farm, Ellys Acres.

A farmer, retired Army colonel, husband and family man running for one of the most important elected positions in our county, John Lemondes, has my support.