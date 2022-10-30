Letter: Lemondes shares our local values

On Nov. 8, residents of the redrawn 126th New York state Assembly District, that includes the city of Auburn, Owasco, Sennett, Throop and towns in the northern region of Cayuga County and 11 towns in Onondaga County including Skaneateles, Marcellus and Camillus, have an opportunity to support the reelection of an Army veteran, local farmer and small businessman who has worked to protect our upstate way of life.

If you believe in the rule of law and support those who serve and sacrifice in the enforcement of those laws to protect citizens from harm and if you support the detention and the prosecution of those who are accused of engaging in violent criminal activity, drug trafficking and other felonies, you must support the only candidate in the race who will fight for public safety.

If you support local small businesses and prefer our capitalist economic system over socialism and communism and if you believe in fiscal conservatism and oppose deficit spending that leads to rampant inflation that lowers our standard of living, Assemblyman Lemondes shares your values and will promote your values in state government.

Support Assemblyman John Lemondes with your vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brad Littlefield

Sempronius