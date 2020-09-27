Letter: Lemondes will make a great state legislator

Achieving the rank of colonel in the military is no small feat and John Lemondes exemplifies many things via his career and he would serve New York state and central New York well in the Assembly.
His name spells it out: L=Leadership, E=Excellence, M=Motivation, O=Objective, N=Notable, D=Determined, E=Education, S=Steadfast. John Lemondes has all of these qualities and more. Vote Lemondes for the Assembly!
Tom Adessa
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!