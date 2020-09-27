 Skip to main content
Letter: Lemondes will make a great state legislator
Letter: Lemondes will make a great state legislator

Achieving the rank of colonel in the military is no small feat and John Lemondes exemplifies many things via his career and he would serve New York state and central New York well in the Assembly.

His name spells it out: L=Leadership, E=Excellence, M=Motivation, O=Objective, N=Notable, D=Determined, E=Education, S=Steadfast. John Lemondes has all of these qualities and more. Vote Lemondes for the Assembly!

Tom Adessa

Auburn

