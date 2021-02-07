Letter: Let high school name remain the same

Personally, I like the name of Auburn High School as it is because it can not be argued that it represents Auburn, New York, and all of the residents past and present, known and unknown. While, I completely agree that Harriett Tubman was a remarkable woman full of courage, gumption and purpose, I think that we should not name the high school after her.

Firstly, I think that if we name more and more after her it will take away from the beautiful landmarks, within our community that already carry her name. We have a national park which people can visit and learn about Harriett and her family, they can see her struggle and try to understand the pieces of herself that she gave up to help so many others, because she knew and believed that slavery was wrong. We can and should let that national treasure be the community sanctuary for her.

Moreover, while I have the deepest respect for Harriett Tubman, I also recognize that she was not an educated woman and therefore, naming a school after her seems counter intuitive.

I believe that we have and will continue to have terrific pioneers live, grow and prosper in Auburn, and I like keeping the name Auburn High School as it encompasses our past, present and future for all residents new and old.

Sidney Beckwith

Owasco

