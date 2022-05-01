Letter: Let inmates keep our streets clean

As we travel about in our beautiful city of Auburn, we notice the weeds growing outside of the curbs, rubbish discarded on the major roads and even our streets throughout with little regard for anybody.
On the weekends it gets even worse, anywhere outside the local bars and drinking establishments is what is called a "Lack of respect for our community," soda bottles discarded on the streets, cigarette butts thrown everywhere, water and soda bottles thrown on the streets, and candy and chip bags thrown just about anywhere the eye can see.
During our residence in Florida, we observed the Florida beautification in action, whereas they had what is called "chain gangs" from the local prison led by a rather large/tall guard carrying a rather large shotgun, and they were led to all of the roads, picking up almost everything that did not grow. On one occasion a friend of mine, a retired New York transit police officer, called and said "I am going to contact the local authorities to report a crew of the local KKK organization cleaning a segment of a road." My friend apparently did not like their presence on the streets, I commented to the opposite and said: "Maybe this is a good idea because at least everybody can keep an eye on them and they are doing something productive for a change in our communities other than the fact that they are nothing more than a hate group!" My friend responded back that he did not look at it in this manner. I then said if they want to clean more roads, let them clean the highways, county roads and local roads, and let them feel what it is to be productive citizens who care about their neighborhoods! Maybe they will change their "evil ways"!
Anyway, there is no reason why the prisoners "who pose no threat" can't be led in small groups to clean our streets and earn their keep. The prisoners at our local correctional facility might finally learn the responsibility of "working and landscaping" at the same time. Many of them stay here in Auburn after their release; maybe after they are released they can be directed to Kelly Services and given jobs in the landscaping or farms, this just might put a stop to illegal immigrants (nothing against immigrants) taking jobs away from our citizens (just a thought).
Beautification of our city is needed badly!
Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo
Auburn