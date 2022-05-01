Letter: Let inmates keep our streets clean

During our residence in Florida, we observed the Florida beautification in action, whereas they had what is called "chain gangs" from the local prison led by a rather large/tall guard carrying a rather large shotgun, and they were led to all of the roads, picking up almost everything that did not grow. On one occasion a friend of mine, a retired New York transit police officer, called and said "I am going to contact the local authorities to report a crew of the local KKK organization cleaning a segment of a road." My friend apparently did not like their presence on the streets, I commented to the opposite and said: "Maybe this is a good idea because at least everybody can keep an eye on them and they are doing something productive for a change in our communities other than the fact that they are nothing more than a hate group!" My friend responded back that he did not look at it in this manner. I then said if they want to clean more roads, let them clean the highways, county roads and local roads, and let them feel what it is to be productive citizens who care about their neighborhoods! Maybe they will change their "evil ways"!