Letter: Let me continue working to help Auburn

Years of experience as your city councilor have only reinforced my belief that it is the local government that has the biggest impact on daily life. I am proud to stand with our local service providers and my work on city council is dedicated to making sure these local government services are reliable and always there for us.

On this year’s campaign I have listened to many voters. People discuss that progress has been made in recent years. From listening to people’s ideas I have identified a platform that will allow our city to continue working to improve upon recent successes. If re-elected my work will focus on the following: 1.) maintain fiscal stability, to keep the city affordable for property taxpayers; 2.) to fight to protect Owasco Lake, the source of our clean drinking water; 3.) improve our quality of life by expanding neighborhood clean-up initiatives and funding compassionate assistance for those struggling with addictions; 4.) build upon improvements made to our parks and playgrounds by programming recreation for our youth; and, 5.) economic development that includes workforce training initiatives so job creators can be confident that Auburn is a great place to establish and expand business.