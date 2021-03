Since some teachers do not want to teach, honor their wishes. Fine, I'm thrilled. Now ...

Take the money not being used and open up and release it to our private, parochial and alternative schools who have the love for our beloved children at heart.

They get what they want.

We get what we want.

God bless them.

Our children can go back to school now.

We will have freedom of choice and save time and money.

Beware the first step.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

