What do the voters want?
As I went door-to-door campaigning, introducing myself and passing out palm cards, I had an idea and another approach. County legislators represent the taxpayers and while they frame public policy, pass budgets and provide public safety, when the rubber meets the road it is the voters' needs and desires that also need to be addressed as much as possible.
So ... I am asking the voters of District 12, the city of Auburn and in the county, what are your concerns? What are your priorities for county government?
Would those concerns be taxes? Public safety? Social programs? Infrastructure? Job growth? Programs to combat drug usage? Safer schools?
Please email me at para453@roadrunner.com or call (315) 253-5180; I want YOUR ideas for better government. Let's work together!
Thomas W. Adessa
Auburn