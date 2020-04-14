Letter: Let's appreciate our nation's true heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Working with the general public is stressful at the best of times. I remember just how taxing working in retail sales can be. I can’t imagine what it must be like in a time of global pandemic, when people become anxious, angry and panicky.

These workers, typically deemed unimportant, have stepped up to keep the nation running. These retail and service employees, may of whom make minimum wage, continue to go into work, placing themselves at risk so that the rest of us do not go without. On a daily basis these people are exposed to numerous members of the public. Strangers who may very well be carrying any assortment of viral nasties. But they continue to go to work. They continue to do their jobs to make sure the rest of us are safe and healthy.

It’s not the investment bankers who have proven the true heroes in all of this. It’s not the CEOs or hedge fund managers or Wall Street speculators. It’s the grocery store employers. The shelf-stockers. The truck drivers. The doctors and nurses and paramedics who work constant double and even triple shifts, doing everything they can to save lives. It’s the nursing home staff and staff in group homes. The farmers and warehouse workers and highway workers and all the other people deemed essential. These are the real heroes. These are the people who have stepped up.