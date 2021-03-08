Letter: Let's get back to the Golden Rule

Just a thought: Would it not be wonderful if we could live in La-La Land, where there is no banning of books, where everyone one can practice there own faiths without prejudice, also where All Lives Matter, where there is no mention of racism or of slaves or of the Civil War, a land where you can look at a statue or any other artwork and either respect it or abhor it, and finally where you can practice the Golden Rule and know others will practice along with you. La-La Land ahhh!