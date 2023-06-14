After seeing multiple letters about Ms. Tenney’s potential sainthood for her stance on term limits I had to write. I have not seen any of the ads referenced so I cannot speak to their content. But I can shed some light on the actual House legislation. There are currently six House Joint Resolutions introduced. 5 of the 6 were sponsored by Republicans including one by Ms. Tenney so I will list hers first.

H.J.Res.32: This joint resolution proposes a constitutional amendment prohibiting a person from serving more than two consecutive terms as a Senator or six consecutive terms as a Representative. This resolution has no co-sponsors. The inclusion of the word “consecutive” makes it more like term shuffle vs a limit. It states after the six consecutive terms have been met all the rep has to do is wait “until the first day of the second Congress that begins after the sixth consecutive term” to run for election again. It also will exempt everyone from the limits who are elected before the ratification.

H.J.Res.20: This resolution is about the same as Ms. Tenney’s. It has no co-sponsors.

H.J.Res.5: This resolution does not include the “consecutive” loop-hole so it is a true limit. It exempts everyone elected before the current 118th Congress. It has 2 co-sponsors.

H.J.Res.3: Like H.J.Res.5 This resolution does not include the “consecutive” loop-hole. It exempts everyone elected before ratification so a larger group. It has no co-sponsors.

H.J.Res.11: This resolution sets only three instead of six terms for a Representative, and has two terms for Senators. It does not include the “consecutive” loop-hole. It exempts everyone elected before ratification. It has 97 co-sponsors including Ms. Tenney, Brandon Williams and 4 Democrats not from NY.

H.J.Res.51: This one Democrat resolution proposes prohibiting a person from serving more than two consecutive terms as a Senator or five consecutive terms as a Representative. The consecutive loop-hole here is to wait until one year after the end of the fifth consecutive term. It exempts everyone elected before ratification. It has one co-sponsor.

All these resolutions have a snowball's chance in you know where of ever getting passed. Without unified public pressure, they will talk a good game but do nothing to enact a law that would pull them out of the government trough. The foxes are guarding the hen house. It’s just another distraction!

Mary Furlong

Martville