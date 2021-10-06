Letter: Let's make Auburn a tourism destination

I recently attended the Naples Grape Festival, one of our favorite regional festivals! I would love to see Auburn find their niche in CNY and build it to the grandeur of this small town’s annual regional tourism powerhouse ... and I know we can!

Auburn needs an identity and then build upon it.

While we do have small festivals (and some of them longstanding), we have not been able to reach the economic prowess of this. Why? I was certainly proud to see our own local Potatoes and Molasses there!

Besides being fun, well-managed festivals and events offer a host of economic and social benefits to communities.

The benefits are similar to those for tourism, in general — an opportunity to bring communities together and instill a sense of community pride and knowledge of the host city — and Auburn has a lot to showcase!

The economic benefits of festivals are easiest to see and most often cited–festivals attract visitors, which stimulates the growth of tourism and other business in town — we need that!

The social benefits of festivals are less visible, but they are just as important. Festivals foster community pride and strengthen relationships among us.