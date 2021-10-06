Letter: Let's make Auburn a tourism destination

I recently attended the Naples Grape Festival, one of our favorite regional festivals! I would love to see Auburn find their niche in CNY and build it to the grandeur of this small town’s annual regional tourism powerhouse ... and I know we can!
Auburn needs an identity and then build upon it.
While we do have small festivals (and some of them longstanding), we have not been able to reach the economic prowess of this. Why? I was certainly proud to see our own local Potatoes and Molasses there!
Besides being fun, well-managed festivals and events offer a host of economic and social benefits to communities.
The benefits are similar to those for tourism, in general — an opportunity to bring communities together and instill a sense of community pride and knowledge of the host city — and Auburn has a lot to showcase!
The economic benefits of festivals are easiest to see and most often cited–festivals attract visitors, which stimulates the growth of tourism and other business in town — we need that!
The social benefits of festivals are less visible, but they are just as important. Festivals foster community pride and strengthen relationships among us.
Festivals attract visitors ... and visitors spend money, which boosts the local economy both on and off the festival site. On-site spending includes admission fees, parking fees, food, beverage and souvenir sales — and more. Attendees here spend an average of $50 at the festival site.
But, off-site spending related to festivals generates revenue for communities, too. Visitors stop at local gas stations, souvenir shops, and restaurants — the list goes on.
Overnight weekend visitors provide another source of off-site revenue to communities that host festivals. Overnight visitors to the festival spent $170 on lodging and $100 on food and beverages during the time they attended.
Festivals also provide free marketing and advertising for local businesses as visitors talk about their fun experiences when they go back home. If visitors post comments and photos about their experiences on Facebook or other social media, so much the better. The economic benefits of successful festivals ripple throughout a local economy — affecting tourism and non-tourism-related businesses alike. We need to embrace a city theme and build on it. This is just one way to help revitalize our amazing city.
This November, vote for a change in leadership — put a visionary on our city council, I’m ready to lead!
Robert Otterstatter
Auburn
Robert Otterstatter is a candidate for Auburn City Council.