Letter: Let's make Lee Zeldin governor of New York

We are proud to announce our personal endorsements of Congressman Lee Zeldin for governor of New York. While we are all officers of the Cayuga County Conservative Party, these represent personal endorsements at this time. Our party will meet later in this election cycle at which time committee endorsements will occur.
We are making these endorsements now, because the upcoming race for governor is crucial. For decades outrageous taxing, spending and borrowing have driven New Yorkers from their homes to lower tax states. Now, with single-party control, the Democratic majority has added shocking social policies into the mix, including extremely dangerous reductions in the use of cash bail, and efforts to defund police departments. At the same time they work to allow serious criminals to remain on the street, the Democratic majority does everything possible to limit gun ownership and carry rights for law-abiding citizens. Democrats have also implemented heinous abortion laws demonstrating outright hostility to the rights of the unborn.
At the head of this single party mess sits Andrew Cuomo, a man who ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive residents, likely causing many thousands of preventable deaths, then covering up the deadly results of his order. Add to this his reprehensible personal conduct towards women and staffers and it is easy to see why New York state government is viewed as a joke.
This must change.
The most effective way to make this change is by electing Congressman Lee Zeldin as our next governor. Lee Zeldin is a combat veteran, an accomplished congressman, and a family man who holds himself to the highest ethical standards. Lee Zeldin is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, Pro-law enforcement, and has the ability to work across the aisle to get common sense reforms working for New York. Very importantly Congressman Zeldin is a proven fund-raiser, and winner, who can make the change New York needs happen.
We are proud to endorse Lee Zeldin for governor of New York, and encourage all New Yorkers who know we need a change, to Stand With Lee.
David Pappert, Andrew Sheridan, Rick Gagliardi and Kathy Malenick
Auburn
David Pappert is Cayuga County Conservative Party chairman and state committee cember, Andrew Sheridan is Cayuga County Conservative Party vice chairman; Rick Gagliardi is Cayuga County Conservative Party treasurer and state committee member, and Kathy Malenick Cayuga County Conservative Party secretary.