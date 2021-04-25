Letter: Let's make Lee Zeldin governor of New York

We are proud to announce our personal endorsements of Congressman Lee Zeldin for governor of New York. While we are all officers of the Cayuga County Conservative Party, these represent personal endorsements at this time. Our party will meet later in this election cycle at which time committee endorsements will occur.

We are making these endorsements now, because the upcoming race for governor is crucial. For decades outrageous taxing, spending and borrowing have driven New Yorkers from their homes to lower tax states. Now, with single-party control, the Democratic majority has added shocking social policies into the mix, including extremely dangerous reductions in the use of cash bail, and efforts to defund police departments. At the same time they work to allow serious criminals to remain on the street, the Democratic majority does everything possible to limit gun ownership and carry rights for law-abiding citizens. Democrats have also implemented heinous abortion laws demonstrating outright hostility to the rights of the unborn.