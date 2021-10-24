Letter: Let's work together to support youth in Auburn

I’ve done a lot of walking and listening this week, while campaigning. So many Auburnians have reached out to me to discuss their experiences living in this city; young, elderly, new to the area, longtime residents, from across the ethnic, political and sexuality spectrums. All wanting to discuss the uptick in crimes covered by local media and the lack of things for our our youth to do.

I spoken to youth and youth advocates, who have also seen and expressed anecdotal connections between the two.

So, whether elected to Auburn’s city council or not, I’m going to start working on this. After all, I co-own an inclusive farm-to-table restaurant that offers products our local youth are interested in: coffee, a space to do homework and offer tutors, games, music, books, awesome food for Instagramming ... so, I’m putting a team together to create a weekly Youth Café at Octane Social House.

And ... we’ll get it up and running before snow flies!

I’ve assembled an amazing steering committee with members including the local NAACP, school board, substance abuse and bullying prevention experts, life coaches, medical staff, a local children’s author and advocate, local business representatives, teachers from the middle school, high school and BOCES to create the best environment for our kids.

If you or your teenage child would be interested in joining a steering committee to make this happen, we’d love your input and assistance! Please contact me at Octane Social House, located at 41 Genesee St. in downtown Auburn.

Rob Otterstatter

Auburn

Rob Otterstatter is a candidate for Auburn City Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0