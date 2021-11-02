Letter: Letter on endless U.S. wars was misguided

I’d like to offer my perspective on Gary Wright’s letter on the topic of wars. First, relative to North Korea, MacArthur was justifiably fired by Truman as he disobeyed Truman’s orders. Having a divided Korea is much more desirable than killing millions of innocent North Korean civilians by dropping a nuclear bomb on them.

Secondly, Vietnam was a war based upon either a lie or an error as has been the case with other wars. It’s now an historical fact that the Gulf of Tonkin incident (Aug. 4, 1964) was either contrived in order to get us into a war or simply a misunderstanding regarding what occurred when we believed the USS Maddox was under attack. Mr. Wright mentioned that America lost 58,000 soldiers in that war but didn’t report that overall, a total of over two million people died as a result. Many atrocities occurred on both sides. Mr. Wright, please don’t perpetuate the myth that we weren’t allowed to win. The United States dropped more than seven million tons of bombs on Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia between 1957 and 1975, more than twice what we dropped on Europe and Asia during all of World War II. We lost our war in Vietnam because we faced a more determined enemy. In saying so I do not mean to denigrate the efforts of our young troops who, as usual, were sent to war by old men.

Thirdly, W. Bush gave an ultimatum that Afghanistan deliver Bin Laden to us and, when they did not, we attacked. We did not learn from history that a war in Afghanistan is very easy to start and very hard to finish.

Fourth, in regards to W. Bush’s war on Iraq we now know that it was based upon lies. Many of us knew that then. W desperately wanted that war and 9/11 gave him the false justification to start one. By the way, no congressperson voted to declare war on Iraq. They unwisely transferred that power to Bush to use as a bargaining chip. It has been estimated that well over 100,000 innocent Iraqi civilians died in that war as well as 4,287 American soldiers. A total of 30,182 US soldiers were wounded. The phrases “pre-emptive war” and “enhanced interrogation” should be replaced by “immoral naked aggression” and “torture.” That will forever be America’s shame in Iraq. Let’s all be honest about historical facts.

Thomas Hanley

Fulton

