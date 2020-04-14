Letter: Letter writer wrong about Katko's actions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to respond to a recent letter to the editor titled “Katko missing on leadership front”

I am responding to this letter not to debate politics, but to correct the author’s perception of Congressman Katko and his work for the 24th Congressional District.

Rep. Katko has been extremely supportive of Auburn Community Hospital as we work to care for our people in these trying times. The congressman and his staff have called our offices several times in the past few weeks to ask how he can contribute. He listens to our challenges, and thinks creatively about how he can help the hospital manage our community’s healthcare needs. In particular, he has reached across the aisle to Sen. Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand to join forces and assist the hospital with securing COVID-19 Stimulus Funding and other federal help.

Congressman Katko responds quickly and makes a point to understand the healthcare dynamics at Auburn Community Hospital, and specifically how the COVID-19 virus is impacting our operations. Furthermore, I know he has reached out to other hospitals in his district.